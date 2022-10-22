Friday Night Football Roundup

VANDALIA — The Troy football team rallied in the second half for a 27-20 win over Vandalia-Butler to close the regular season.

The Trojans, 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the MVL, will unofficially host Cincinnati Anderson in a D-II, Region 8 playoff game on Friday.

The official announcement will come Sunday.

The Trojans were trailing 20-19 when Jahari Ward ran one yard for a touchdown with 7:36 remaining in the game and Nick Kawecki ran for the two-point conversion to make it 27-20.

Linebacker Bobby Rohlfs had an interception to seal the victory.

Troy had jumped out to a 13-0 lead early.

Donnie Stanley threw a 22-yard TD pass to Willie Ritchey and Nick Kawecki ran five yards for a touchdown.

Butler, then rallied for a 14-13 halftime lead and Adam Huber had to take over at quarterback after an injury to Stanley.

Nick Kawecki ran two yards for a score to give Troy a 19-14 lead, but Butler returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

It stayed that way until Ward’s game-winning touchdown.

Troy again relied heavily on the running game, piling up 350 rushing yards.

Tippecanoe 63,

Greenville 14

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe football team wrapped up the MVL Miami Division title and rolled into the playoffs with a 63-14 win Friday night.

Tipp, 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the MVL, will unofficially host Hillsboro in a D-III, Region 12 playoff game Friday night.

The official announcement will come Sunday.

Liam Poronsky completed nine off 11 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Stanley Clyne caught five passes for 101 yards, including a 47-yard score to start the game.

Evan Liette caught a 20-yard TD pass and Lukas Walker caught a seven-yard TD pass.

Xavier Jones had 22 carries for 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Poronsky rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Rylan Caldwell rushed for one touchdown and 74 yards on nine carries and Carson Hughes had a 41-yard TD run.

Cael Liette had seven tackles and Cale Heeley had an interception.

Milton-Union 51,

Riverside 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team finished off a perfect regular season and the TRC title with a 51-0 win over Riverside Friday night.

The Bulldogs, 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the TRC, will host either Waynesville or Greenon in a D-IV, Region 20 playoff game Friday night.

The official announcement will come Sunday.

Northridge 37,

Lehman 10

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic football team lost 37-10 to Northridge Friday night to finish the regular season 4-6.

Unofficially, Lehman will travel to Riverside for a D-VII, Region 28 playoff game Friday night.

The official announcement will come Sunday.

Bethel 49,

Troy Christian 7

TIPP CITY — The Bethel football team closes the season with a home win Friday night.

Bethel finishes the season 4-6 and Troy Christian finishes the season with a 1-9 record.

Miami East 37,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Miami East football team closed the regular season with a shutout win on the road.

The Vikings finish the season with a 2-8 record and Covington finishes the season with a 2-6 mark.