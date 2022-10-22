Piqua football puts away Stebbins in fourth quarter; two teams likely to meet again next Friday

PIQUA — Same Bat time.

Same Bat channel.

At least if the unofficial OHSAA final computer ratings hold true when it becomes official Sunday.

After rallying from a 15-14 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 35-15 over Stebbins Friday night, the Piqua football team is expected to host them this Friday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the D-II, Region 8 playoffs.

While Stebinns possessed the ball for almost 35 minutes to Piqua’s 13, the Indians made all the big plays to come away with victory.

Piqua improved to 8-2 overall and finished 7-2 in the MVL, while Stebbins dropped to 4-5 overall and in the MVL.

Three big plays by Colten Beougher — two on passes from Brady Ouhl — and one by linebacker Mickey Anderson provided the momentum for the Piqua victory.

In the opening quarter, Beougher blocked a punt giving Piqua the ball at the eight-yard line and on second down, Ouhl ran it in from seven yards out and Trombley’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

But, the Indians would not score the rest of the half and Stebbins put together a long drive just before half.

Adrian Norton ran it in from four yards out and Gibson Kilburn’s PAT kick made it 7-7 at the break.

Then Anderson flipped the game Piqua’s way.

Stebbins was driving for what would be a go-ahead score to start the third quarter, when Anderson stepped in front of pass out in the flat on fourth down and returned it 80 yards for a score. Trombley’s kick made it 14-7.

But, Stebbins would take the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Lavell Lyles ran seven yards for the score and Norton ran for a two-point conversion to give Stebbins a 15-14 led with 10:05 remaining in the game.

Ouhl and Piqua would quickly answer.

He found Beougher on a short pass and he eluded several would-be tacklers to turn it into a 50-yard TD pass and Trombley’s kick put Piqua up 21-15.

On the Indians next possession, they were in first and 21 after a holding penalty and Ouhl found Beougher for 32 yards to extend the drive, leading to a 10-yard TD run by Sam Schmiesing.

Ky Warner would add a 14-yard TD run for the final margin.

Ouhl completed seven of 12 passes for 133 yards.

Beougher caught two passes for 82 yards and Dre’Sean Roberts caught four passes for 44 yards.

Warner rushed for 67 yards on 11 carries and Beougher led the defense with 11 tackles.

Anderson and Schmiesing both had 10 tackles.

Lyles had 108 yards on 24 carries for Stebbins and Norton added 97 yards on 21 carries.

Bryson Roberts and Beougher also had interceptions for Piqua.