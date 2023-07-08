DAYTON — Community Blood Center is calling on the community to support the blood supply by donating at the Dayton CBC Donation Center. There is an immediate need for multiple blood types due to high usage during the holiday weekend, no collections on July 4 and the limited number of community blood drives scheduled during the holiday week.

Everyone who registers to donate July 5-8 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. will receive a Kroger $10 gift card and the new “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome at the Dayton CBC. Mobile blood drive donors are encouraged to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com call 937-461-3220 or us the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate July 3-15 at any CBC blood drive or at the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen Aug. 11 concert at Ohio Stadium.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.