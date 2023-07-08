DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting a Lunch N’ Learn in July titled How To Become A Philanthropist Without Being A Millionaire, featuring Jena Pado, CFRE, vice president, chief development officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Lunch N’ Learn is scheudled for Tuesday, July 25. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:45 a.m. before the program begins at noon, until 1 p.m. The lunch is taking place at the NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trl., Kettering, and costs $25 for WiBN Members and BBB Accredited Businesses/Charities or $35 for others

During this event, Pado will discuss how as women we were raised not to talk about money — so how do you know where or how to make your charitable gifts? Women are passionate about so many causes, but it’s hard to know where to get started. What organization do you give to? What amount should you give? This session will give practical advice on how you can have a powerful impact in your community through philanthropy.

Pado has over 24 years of fundraising experience and been a part of the foundation team at Dayton Children’s for the last 19 years. As the leader of the foundation, she sets the strategic vision for securing donations from all funding sources for the hospital. Leading a staff of 18, she crafts the fundraising strategy and manages Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation Board. Pado earned a Bachelor of Science, Political Science from Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa. She obtained her Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) in 2007.

Sheri Sword, WiBN’s executive director, says, “Giving back to our community is important. But, where do you start and how can you make the biggest impact? Our speaker’s expertise will help attendees create a financial plan for charitable giving, challenge them to focus their giving and take action. Register today to learn more about becoming the philanthropist you want to be.”

About Your BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley:

The Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands and charities they can trust for over 110 years. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses and Charity Reports on about 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. Local, independent BBBs can be found across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties in Ohio.