CBC’s 12 Days of Giving

DAYTON — Give your support to the holiday season blood supply and help replenish the critically low supply of type O negative blood by donating during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” Blood Drives.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 5-17 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center, is automatically entered in the daily drawings to win one of 12 Amazon fire widescreen TV’s. All donors also receive the knit blood donor beanie.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Your donation will help CBC boost the regional blood supply as winter weather and the holiday season arrives.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.