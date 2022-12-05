Kable Staffing opens new office in Troy

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, to celebrate the opening of Kable Staffing on West Main Street.

“There’s a lot of opportunity right now,” Branch Manager Amanda Legge said. “We’re very excited to work with folks in the local community to help them find jobs.”

Located at 2315 W. Main St., Kable Staffing offers both temporary jobs and direct-hire positions. The office currently has openings for a wide range of skilled and general-labor positions, including material handlers, pickers/packers, forklift drivers and machine operators, welders, and CNC machinists.

“We can help anybody find a job,” Lead Recruiter Jaime Roberts said.

Kable Staffing is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the office accepts walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Job seekers can also apply with Kable Staffing online, at www.kablestaffing.com, or over the phone by calling the office at 937-573-2525.

“Congratulations on opening this new office,” Troy Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathi Roetter said. “Workforce is such a need right now for everyone, so it’s so nice to have you in town.”

Troy Mayor Robin Oda also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, presenting a welcome bag from the city of Troy.

“We’re happy to have you here,” Oda said. “We’re always happy to have somebody help our residents find jobs.”

Kable Staffing offers a wide variety of employment services, including resume help and continuing education through the Kable Academy program. “We are willing to work with someone from the resume up,” Roberts said. “We also have the opportunity to offer them education, if they are looking to go into schooling for IT, web design or things like that.”

“We can also help get them enrolled back into school,” she said.

Kable Staffing operates a total of seven office locations, based mainly in the Columbus and Cincinnati areas, offering employment at positions throughout Ohio and northern Kentucky.

Kable Staffing also offers services for local employers who might be seeking additional workers.

“We have very customizable solutions for any of the companies in the area,” Kable Group Chief Operating Officer Margot McDonald said. “It depends on their needs. We’ll work with them to make sure we have flexible, customizable solutions for them.”