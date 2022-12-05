Troy Police honor retirement of Kunkleman

TROY — The Troy Police Department will honor the retirement of Captain Jeff Kunkleman on Friday, Dec. 9, hosting a special celebration in appreciation of his 33-year career with the department.

“It’s been my pleasure,” Kunkleman said, “and I am very thankful for the opportunity that was given to me all those years ago, and thankful to the people who hired me.”

“I’ve enjoyed my job every day,” he said.

The Troy Police Department will host a reception in honor of Kunkleman’s retirement, followed by a gathering at Moeller Brew Barn on West Main Street.

Kunkleman’s service to the city was also recognized by members of Troy City Council at a recent council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.

“I would like to recognize and thank Captain Kunkleman on his years of service, and wish him well and congratulations on his retirement,” council member Kristie Marshall said.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to meet you and work with you,” Council member Todd Severt said. “You’ve always served with integrity and dedication, and you will definitely be missed.”

“We definitely appreciate his service to the city, and wish him nothing but the best,” Severt said.

Originally from Troy, Kunkleman was a member of the Troy Police Auxiliary before starting his career with the Troy Police Department.

“I loved Starsky and Hutch as a kid,” he said. “I was always interested in police work, and serving the community. I’m an Eagle Scout, and one of my scout masters Joe Potter was a police officer, so I had good role models.“

“Policing has changed so much in the last 33 years,” Kunkleman said. “When I started, we didn’t have a computer in the car; we didn’t have screens in the car, or partitions between the back seat and the front seat.”

“We carried revolvers,” he said. “It was just a different world.”

Kunkleman is retiring under the Deferred Retirement Options Plan (DROP). “It’s limited to eight years,” he said. “You pretty much have to leave after that.”

“I don’t really know yet,” he said of his plans for after retirement. “I’m considering a couple of other employment opportunities, and I’m planning on doing a lot of fishing.”