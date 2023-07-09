Luke Bryan closes out County Concert 2023 to a packed house on Saturday night, July 8. A sea of people enjoy the mild temperatures and jovial atmosphere amid the ongoing musical acts at Country Concert in the Hills on Saturday, July 8. Fans pose for photos at the famous Country Concert sign on Saturday, July 8. Jelly Roll sings Tobe Keith’s hit song “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” as a tribute on Keith’s birthday Saturday, July 8. Bailey Zimmerman belts out “Chase Her,” one of his hit songs, in the Saloon Stage Saturday night, July 8.

