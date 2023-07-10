The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends are now 14-16 on the season and will begin play in the American Legion District Tournament this week.

Troy went 1-3 over the weekend at the CABA World Series.

Troy dropped two games on Friday.

First the Legends lost 1-0 to the Summit City Sluggers 17U-18U.

The game was scoreless before Summit City scored in the eighth inning.

Chandler Grimes had a double for Troy and Connor Price had a triple.

Zander Crouch and Price combined on a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.

Also on Friday, Troy lost to Fieldhouse Pirates 18U 9-2.

Jaxon Hill was 3-for-3 with a RBI single and Price had a RBI single.

Nick May and Anderson Mohler combined on a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking six.

On Saturday, Troy post a 7-2 win.

Troy took a 2-0 lead in the second.

Owen Harlamert had a double.

Gabe White had a RBI triple and scored on an error.

The Legends made it 4-0 in the third.

Hill had a RBI on a sacrifice fly and Brayden Offenbacher had a fielder’s choice to score a run.

In the fifth, leading 4-2, Troy scored the final three runs.

Sam Ludlow doubled and Casey Kelley had a RBI single.

The final two runs scored when Aaron Bostic reached on an error.

White was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Dylan Arthur, Jacob Lucas, White and Mohler combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking seven.

On Sunday, Troy lost to the Cincinnati Defenders 17U team 9-8.

Troy battled back from a 6-1 deficit, tying the game 8-8 before the Defenders scored a run in the seventh inning to win it.

Hill was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the game, while Crouch was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Casey Kelley had a double and two RBIs, Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-3 with a double and Lucas had a double.

May, Price, Lucas and Crouch combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.