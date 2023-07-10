Jelly Roll thanked his fans for coming Saturday at the Country Concert, and spoke a little about his past in between songs, saying he finally felt proud of himself after a rough younger life. Anthony Levy | For Miami Valley Today Luke Bryan belted out his hits and at times picked up the guitar to jam out with his band as the 2023 Country Concert’s closing act Saturday night. Anthony Levy | For Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

FORT LORAMIE — The 42nd Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie came to an end Saturday, July 8, with comfortable temperatures after a weekend of fun in the sun.

The concert venue was packed with country music-lovers from those under age 1 and up on Saturday amid temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s.

The Stewart family returned for their 14th year, this time bringing their 8-month-old son Theodore. Zach and Brittany Stewart, of Oregon, Ohio, said it is a tradition to attend Country Concert every year, and bringing their baby continued on with that tradition.

“It’s a tradition. We came for the fun and brought grandma. Unfortunately, Theodore wasn’t feeling well, and wanted mom, so we have been taking turns getting to see the concert.”

Joe Lavy, of Troy, said his parents brought him to the Country Concert since he was a kid. He recalled being present at the very first Country Concert in 1981 when Louise Mandrell was the headliner.

“I have been here for at least 20 Country Concerts over the years,” he said while waiting for Bailey Zimmerman to begin his set at the Saloon stage Saturday afternoon. “I used to camp here with my parents. It used to be much smaller back then.”

“Dierks Bentley was insane (on Friday night),” Lavy said when asked who he enjoyed the most so far this year. “And Elle King was ridiculously awesome!”

Mary and Greg Cronenwett, of Toledo, attended their 25th Country Concert this year. They were part of a group of six who come together every year and sit in the stage front seats. They were excited for the evening shows to begin and reminisced about the various acts they had seen over the years at the annual concert.

“Brooks & Dunn, years and years ago, were awesome. They came with at least six trucks that parked out back there. Oh, that was a great show!” Greg Cronenwett said. “And you want to know another one of my favorites? Kid Rock! He put on a great show.”

Adam and Jamie Marshall, of Orleans, Indiana, said although they live in Indiana, they are returning for the third year after being introduced to the annual Country Concert by family members who love to attend.

“There are 11 of us,” Adam Marshall said. “Hardy (from 2022) was my favorite. This year we are looking forward to Bailey Zimmerman.”