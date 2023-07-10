Duane and Patti Campbell now Duane and Patti Campbell at their wedding in 1953.

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Duane Campbell and Patti (Slover) Campbell, of Greencastle, Indiana, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 10.

The couple were married on June 10, 1953, at the First Baptist Church in Sidney, Ohio.

The Campbells’ children are Kay Ware, of Georgia; Lynn Shough, of Troy; Jerry and Chris, and Jon and Cathy Campbell, of Indiana. They have 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Three great-grandchildren and two sons-in-law are deceased.

The family of the couple held a celebration of their anniversary on June 18 in