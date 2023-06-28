TROY — The Miami County Department of Health has released a warning originally issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) regarding potential health issues that can be caused by wildfire smoke.

“When wildfires burn near you, smoke can reach your community,” a posting on the Miami County department of Health’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 28 said. “Wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles from burning trees and plants, buildings, and other material. Wildfire smoke can make anyone sick, but people with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), or heart disease, or who are pregnant and children and responders are especially at risk.”

“Breathing in smoke can affect you right away, causing: coughing, trouble breathing, wheezing, asthma attacks, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, runny nose, irritated sinuses, headaches, tiredness, chest pain, fast heartbeating,” the posting said. ” said. “Be ready to protect yourself against smoke and ash before, during, and after a wildfire.”