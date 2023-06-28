Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:29 a.m.: drug trafficking. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 75 in Spring Creek Township. The driver was charged with drug trafficking.

TUESDAY

-7:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8000 block of East US Route 36 in Lena.

-9:21 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 900 block of East Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township. The victim received a letter in reference to a tax lien that ended up being fraudulent.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.