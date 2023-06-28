PIQUA — The Piqua Community Farmers Market is currently seeking entries for its annual Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest on Thursday, June 29.

Participants are encouraged to bring one dozen cookies to the market before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th. Judging starts promptly at 5:15 p.m. Cookies will be judged on appearance and taste. After the judging the winners will be announced, and then there will be a cookie and milk social for the contestants and the Farmers Market visitors and vendors. Milk will be provided; prizes will be awarded to the winner in each category.

Rules:

There will be two divisions in the competition: Youth (14 & Under) & Adult. Farmers Market vendors may participate.

Each entry must consist of one dozen (12) chocolate chip cookies.

Each recipe must contain a minimum of one cup chocolate chips per recipe. The cookies must basically be a chocolate chip cookie but additional ingredients (ie nuts, oatmeal, peanut butter, coconut) are allowed but not necessary.

Cookies must not be larger than 4” in diameter.

Cookies must be fully baked and will be tasted.

All entries must be on disposable plates inside a zip lock bag.

Cookies must baked at home and brought to the Piqua Community Farmers Market from

3:30—5:15 p.m. The judging will begin promptly at 5:15 p.m.

One entry per exhibitor please.

ALL decisions of the judges are final!

AWARDS:

1st, 2nd and 3rd places will be awarded. 1st place award, $15 in Market Money, 2nd

place award, $10 in Market Money and 3rd place award, $5 Market Money.