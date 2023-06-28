Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:21 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

TUESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Walker Street.

-5:48 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 700 block of South Market Street.

-5:38 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

-4:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at PNC Bank on South Dorset Road.

-1:46 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of Clarendon Road.

-12:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a disturbance/fight at Troy Bowl on McKaig Avenue.

-7:52 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Market Street and West Dakota Street. Sarah A. Roswell, 44, of Tipp City, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia; another subject was also charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.