CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cyrena McAdams, of Troy.

