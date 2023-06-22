By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City City Council approved three ordinances to amend the city’s zoning map, passed three resolutions authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with Tipp City Exempted Village Schools and authorized the city manager to approve purchases for the city.

During City Council’s Monday, June 19, meeting, council members passed three ordinances approving amendments to the city’s zoning map. Though the proposed amendments do not align with the city’s comprehensive plan, they were presented to council with positive recommendations from the planning board.

The first ordinance approved by council allows for an amendment to the zoning map for a parcel of approximately 54.162 acres located on North Hyatt Street, directly east of the Wind Ridge Apartments and west of the railroad tracks. This approved amendment to the zoning map changed this parcel from light industrial to urban residential zoning classification. The second ordinance is to change the zoning classifications of three parcels — one parcel of 3.393 acres, one of 0.492 acres and a third of 1.993 acres — from office service classification to urban residential. These three parcels are located on North Hyatt Street to the south of Wind Ridge Apartments. The third approved ordinance changes the zoning classification of a parcel of approximately 2.87 acres located on the northeast corner of North Hyatt Street and Park Avenue. This ordinance changes the zoning classification from office services to multi-family residential.

The Tipp City City Council then moved on to approve three resolutions. The first was to authorize the City Manager Timothy Eggleston to enter into an agreement with Tipp City Exempted Village Schools to provide police services at things such as sporting events and to share the cost. This is an agreement that is renewed every couple of years to provide police service at various school locations, events and functions.

The second resolution provides authorization for Eggleston to purchase 25 new 25kVa transformers for the electric department from Reed City Powerline in Reed City, Michigan. at a cost not to exceed $140,575. The third resolution approved during the Monday, June 19, meeting is a resolution authorizing Eggleston to purchase one 2024 VST-5000 Versalift aerial tower on a Ford F750 cab and chassis at a cost of $271,843 for the electric department from Utility Truck Equipment.

In other business, City Council:

• Discussed the updated timeline for the interchange beautification project. Currently, the landscaping plans are with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the second review and are expected to be returned to the city by the end of June and the city will then send out for bids on the project. As for the overpass/fence painting plans, they have been submitted for a first review by ODOT and the city manager is unsure of when they will receive the reviewed plans back.

• Discussed and heard from Fire Chief Cameron Haller regarding the fire and ems staffing levels. The department is hoping to hire full time staff by August and September of 2023. Interviews for the full time positions began on Monday, June 19, and Haller has 12 interviews scheduled for between June 19 and 23. Haller also noted the department is currently budgeted to employ six personnel per day but due to staffing issues is only averaging three personnel/day.

• Added potential study session topics of discussing including changing the required super-majority vote to overturn recommendations from the planning board and to place a moratorium on self storage businesses in Tipp City.