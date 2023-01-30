Celebrate 30th anniversary of “Groundhog Day”

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.

Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the film, “Groundhog Day” on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s ballroom.

The film follows the adventures of weatherman Phil, played by Bill Murry, as he covers Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day annual event. The weatherman and his crew find themselves stranded in Punxsutawney, PA; when a blizzard makes the roads home impassable. Phil realizes he’s doomed to relive Groundhog Day over and over again until he gets it right. The movie also stars Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott. This romantic comedy is rated PG.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 – 9 p,m,, Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.