TMCS Purse Auction returns, first time since 2019

TIPP CITY — It’s time to get your groove on and buy your tickets for the 2023 Tipp Monroe Community Services’ Live Purse Auction called Peace, Love, Purses!

The event will be held at the Tipp City United Methodist Church on Sat., March 18. The doors open at 10 a.m. for purse viewing and silent auction bidding. Lunch will be catered by Sam and Ethel’s will be served at 11 a.m. The auction begins at noon. Galen Gingerich will be the auctioneer.

The cost of the event is $30 per person. Tables are available for $200 each and seat eight. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1 at the TMCS office. Only cash and checks are accepted for the purchase of tickets. A credit card option is available when purchasing purses at the auction.

This year there will be a live auction with approximately 50 purses. Designers include; Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Fossil. Some of the purses will contain extra items like gift cards, lotions, books, wine glasses, pool passes, pizza coupons, etc. There will also be a silent auction including approximately 30 purses that will run before and during the live auction. This year TMCS added a Hippie Chic Boutique that will sell vintage, fabric and other purses. The paper purse raffle will also be returning.

The staff is working hard this year to make the auction bigger and better than ever.

“The theme is the 60’s and 70’s and participants are encouraged to dress in their grooviest attire,” said Misty McDowell, event coordinator. “Everyone in the community is excited and anxious for the return of the auction and I am very excited to be a part of the planning of the event this year.”

The live auction was last held in 2019.

Proceeds from this event support the TMCS Lunch On Us, a program that feeds children in Tipp City throughout the summer months. A total of 7,013 meals were served last year.

“The numbers of meals served and the expenses continue to rise each year,” said Kathy Taylor, the executive director of TMCS “In-kind and community donations also fund this program but the auction remains the primary source of income.”

TMCS is still looking for donations of new or gently used purses. In addition, scarves, jewelry, lotions, gift cards, perfumes, etc. are also being accepted to fill the purses. If you have items to donate, please bring them to the TMCS office, located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City, by February 10.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. TMCS provides recreational, educational, cultural, and social services programs. Visit www.tmcomservices.org or call 937-667-8631 for more information.