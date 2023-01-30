Edison Stagelight Players to hold auditions for production

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will hold open auditions for their spring production of “Twelve Angry Jurors.”

Auditions will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus.

“Twelve Angry Jurors” is a classic and suspenseful play that contemplates the huge responsibility of 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder.

Auditions will last two hours, consist of cold readings from the script, and are open to all actors. It is not required to be a student of Edison State.

For more information, email William Loudermilk, professor of English at Edison State, at [email protected]