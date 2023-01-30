Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore

OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood Counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department.

Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. An additional charge of possession of drugs is pending, awaiting lab results. Black also had three active warrants for his arrest.

The chase began at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, when Ottawa Police Department officers stopped a gold Honda SUV near Walmart for a traffic violation.

After the officer made contact with Black, he fled the scene in the motor vehicle, almost striking the officers, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Officers pursued him northbound until Black’s vehicle struck a house near North Baltimore.

Black then fled the vehicle on foot before he was taken into custody. Two females inside the vehicle were transported from the scene for medical treatment.