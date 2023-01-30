ONU Dean’s List

ADA — The following students from Miami County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2022 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.

Zoe Brewer, of Bradford; Jakob Demmitt, of Casstown; Maiya Dilbone, of Troy; Kaylynn Fetters, of Casstown; Delaney Frock, of Casstown; Gretchen Frock, of Casstown; Lucas Gilliland, of Casstown; Preston Gwynne, of Troy; Haven Hall-Vietz, of Troy; Garrett Jones, of Troy; Catherine Kauffman, of Pleasant Hill; Grace Lawson, of Casstown; Gavin Marshall, of Troy; Elisa Martinez, of Bradford; Katherine Reeder, of Tipp City; Annie Richters, of Casstown; Kara Riley, of Casstown; Marisa Savini, of Casstown; Sarah Slusher, of Covington; Kylie Thompson, of Troy; Rachel Thompson, of West Milton; Cael Vanderhorst, of Covington; and Troy Welker, of Troy.