Celebrate Christmas at The Valley

PIQUA — The Valley Church in Piqua invites the public to join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve.

The Valley Church, located at 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will offer services at 3, 4:15. and 5:30 p.m. The Valley Campus in Troy, located at 916 N. Market St. in Sherwood Center, will also offer Christmas Eve services at the same times.

“The Christmas Eve service is a time of the year when most people accept an invitation to church. There’s something about it. They long for it…something more. God has put in the hearts of people there’s something more,” said Pastor Andy Monnin, lead pastor at The Valley Church,

The service, which lasts approximately 50 minutes, will include Christmas songs, candle lighting and a powerful Christmas message.

For those with young children who are too little to sit through the service, there will be a nursery and preschool area available for those children.

In addition, The Valley Church will be holding their annual Love Does offering. According to Monnin it is a chance for The Valley Church to be “community partners” and come alongside local agencies assisting those in need. This year’s offering will benefit the Compassionate Care in Sidney, Bethany Center in Piqua and Partners in Hope in Troy. 100% of the money raised through the offering will be divided equally between these organizations.

Last year’s Love Does offering which was taken in both The Valley Piqua and Troy campus locations, raised approximately $35,000.

“We want to take action as a community and make a difference in people’s lives,” Monnin said.

Those wanting to participate can also give to this special offering online by going to https://www.thevalley.church/event/christmas-eve-offering/ or donating in one of the Joy Boxes at the back of the sanctuary and marking their envelope or check for the Love Does offering.

The Christmas Eve service will include a photo booth where families can capture special moments and memories.

The Valley Church in Piqua and in Troy offer services each Sunday at 9:15 and 11 a.m. and all are invited, but the service on Christmas Day will be offered online only.

“We’ll celebrate the life changing mission God launched on Christmas when He sent Jesus into our world. Come experience the wonder of His forgiveness and experience His rescue from darkness in your life,” Monnin said.