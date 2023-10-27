Chamber of Commerce endorses Troy Schools levy

To the editor:

With the Chamber’s mission “empower prosperity for Troy,” the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is endorsing the 6.9 mill, combined bond issue and levy the Troy City School District is seeking in the upcoming November election.

While the Chamber is sensitive to the additional tax burden it presents for city residents, we believe a strong school system is a key driver in economic development. The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are of the opinion that having a stable educational environment for youth plays a vital role in the development of tomorrow’s workforce as well as promotes an increased quality of life for city residents.

The $45.6 million committed by the Ohio Facility Commission creates a different opportunity than we’ve had in past elections. It is a unique financial opportunity city residents may never see again. Troy continues to have positive momentum within the business and economic sector and passage of this levy can only support that momentum. The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce believes passage of the bond issue and levy will help keep moving things forward.

Kathi Roetter

Executive Director, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce