In the story on Piqua Parents as Teachers in the Oct. 25 edition of Miami Valley Today, the wrong date was listed for the organization’s upcoming quarter auction.

The Piqua Parents as Teachers’ quarter auction will be held on Nov. 9, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus, located at 204. W. Ash St. in Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction will be from 7-9 p.m