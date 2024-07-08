Chance to win golden ticket to grow business

COLUMBUS — This week, Walmart began accepting applications for its 11th annual Open Call event, inviting small business owners and entrepreneurs across the U.S. to apply for the opportunity to pitch their products to be sold on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves or on www.Walmart.com and www.SamsClub.com.

Applications are open until July 15, 2024.

Open Call is central to Walmart’s $350 billion commitment to bolster U.S. manufacturing by sourcing shelf-ready products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S. Open Call 2024 will be held on Sept. 24 and 25, leading up to Manufacturing Month in October.

Since its launch in 2014, Open Call has provided thousands of small and medium-sized businesses with the chance to become Walmart suppliers and reach millions of new customers with their U.S.-made products. At last year’s Open Call Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants heard over 1,000 pitches from more than 700 businesses hailing from all 50 states.

Walmart already has deep roots in Ohio with 170 retail outlets. The company employs 55,955 associates in Ohio. Walmart also supports local businesses supporting 134,125 supplier jobs, and spending $8.8 Billion with Ohio suppliers in FY24 alone.

Open Call offers an extraordinary growth opportunity for even more Ohio small and medium businesses. Entrepreneurs who secure a “golden ticket” — a deal for Walmart to sell their products in stores or online — can gain access to a vast customer base, enabling significant growth. After earning golden tickets, Open Call winners often go on to grow their manufacturing footprints and create jobs within their local communities.

All Open Call entrepreneurs will participate in mentoring sessions with Walmart leaders and hear from special guests, gaining invaluable business insights and resources. Additionally, each entrepreneur will have a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants. Every entrepreneur at Open Call stands to gain valuable business advice and guidance.

More than 86% of Walmart shoppers have said it is important for retailers to carry goods made in the U.S. Already, more than two-thirds of Walmart’s annual product spend is on goods made, grown or assembled in the U.S. Thanks in part to Open Call, Walmart continues to make progress toward sourcing even more of these products.