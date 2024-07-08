Family Game Night in Tipp City

Join the Downtown Tipp City Partnership for Family Game Night on July 13. Submitted photo

TIPP CITY — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP), in collaboration with Second Saturday sponsors and local downtown merchants, extends a warm invitation to join them for an unforgettable evening filled with free family games and activities throughout downtown.

On Saturday, July 13, from 5-8 p.m., the heart of Tipp City will transform into a hub of excitement and community spirit, said a DTCP press release. Families and friends are encouraged to come together and enjoy a variety of engaging games and activities, all provided at no cost.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, have fun, and create lasting memories. From interactive games, to delightful activities for all ages, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. It’s a chance to connect with neighbors, support local businesses, and celebrate the essence of community in our beloved downtown.

“Join them downtown for an evening of fun, laughter, and community spirit. Together, let’s make this event a highlight of our summer and a celebration to remember,” said the release.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve, and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America.