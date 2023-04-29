Charger Reverse Raffle raises over $9K

PIQUA — Supporters recently came together at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus for the 13th annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle fundraiser to support Edison State Athletics. Over 250 people were in attendance, which awarded one lucky ticket holder the $10,000 grand prize.

This year’s event brought in $9,333.60 for the athletics program through the sale of tickets, a silent auction, and other activities. Nearly $14,000 in prize money was awarded to winning ticket holders, including the grand prize winner, Brian Sowers, of Piqua.

“The funds raised through this event allow us to provide a transformative experience for our student-athletes on and off the field and court and help our teams cover costs that accompany postseason participation,” said Justin McCulla, Edison State Athletics director. “Through generous fundraising, we’ve positioned ourselves for success in a very competitive environment.”

Over 40 additional items were available in a silent auction that were donated by area businesses, community members, and athletic teams, which also contributed to the funds raised.

“We’re so thankful and appreciative for the incredible support we received,” McCulla said. “It’s a testament to the belief in the Edison State Athletics Department and our 100-plus student-athletes.”

“This was a great event with a lot of winners,” added Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, and Partnerships & executive director of The Edison Foundation. “We’d like to thank all of the supporters of the Edison State Athletics Department and The Edison Foundation.”

Originally known as the Charger 300, the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle began in 2010 to provide funding for postseason play and offset expenses beyond the Edison State Athletics budget. The need for an annual fundraiser for the athletic department grew from the Charger teams winning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XII titles, District G titles, and moving on to compete at the NJCAA Division III Final Four.

Over the past nine years, $174,573.40 raised from previous Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle events have been used to purchase team uniforms and equipment, provide team facility upgrades, and cover expenses associated with postseason play.

Edison State’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and are Division II members of the NJCAA.

A complete list of raffle winners can be viewed at www.edisonohio.edu/charger.