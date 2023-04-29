Mainstreet Piqua to host Downtown Piqua Clean-Up

By Haylee Pence

PIQUA — The Downtown Piqua Clean-Up event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Volunteers will meet at the gazebo across from the Piqua Public Library and will receive their assignments along with orange juice and donuts. Folks who are interested in participating are encouraged to call Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.

“We will focus our attention on the Main Street corridor and the area around the gazebo,” said Mainstreet Piqua Director Lorna Swisher.

Swisher encourages all volunteers to dress according to the weather and to bring garden gloves and brooms if available.

If the weather is rainy, Mainstreet Piqua will announce the cancellation of the event on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mainstreetpiqua).

Last year, the event was rained out. In 2021, according to Swisher, “we had a nice number of folks show up and help out.”

“We do this so that we can clean up the downtown prior to the event season,” said Swisher. “This is a great activity for boy scout and girl scout troops as well as church youth groups.”

Swisher thanked the city of Piqua for mulching and other landscaping they have done in the gazebo area.