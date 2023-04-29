Vote Lutz on May 2

To the editor:

The members of my coffee group live in the Southwest Historic District of Troy. We’re writing to endorse William Lutz, running for Mayor of Troy in the May 2 Primary Election.

Living in historic homes, we have concerns about the City’s commitment to the intrinsic value and character of our neighborhood.

We have concerns about the City’s commitment to honoring the historic significance of buildings around the square. We believe Mr. Lutz understands and supports our concerns.

We believe the next mayor should have the education and experience to lead our City forward. Mr. Lutz’s credentials:

Professional Experience:

• The New Path, Inc., Tipp City, Ohio, Executive Director – December 2014-Current

Accountable to a nine-member Board of Trustees, provide executive leadership to a large faith-

based non-profit corporation that provides direct client services across Miami and Montgomery Counties. Doubled cash reserves over six years and created the organization’s endowment fund. Mentored other non-profit executive directors through a partnership with Edison State.

• City of Piqua, Ohio, Development Program Manager, June 2006-December 2014

Accountable to the Director of Development/Assistant City Manager. Created and managed a multi-million dollar portfolio of proposals and projects that dealt with housing, community and economic development, environmental remediation and parks and recreation improvements.

• Bethel Township, Miami County, Tipp City, Ohio, Township Administrator, June 2003-June 2006

Accountable to a three-member elected Board of Trustees. Led efforts to have the Township’s first general purpose tax levy approved by voters. Led efforts to create the Township’s first Strategic Development Land Use Plan. Provided guidance to a separately elected Township Fiscal Officer on creating and implementing the annual budget for the Board of Trustees.

Education:

• Wright State University, Master of Public Administration, 2002

Inducted into Pi Alpha Alpha, the National Honor Society for Schools of Public Affairs and Administration.

Named Most Outstanding Graduate Student, School of Graduate Studies.

• Wright State University, B.S., graduated with Cum Laude Honors, Major in Urban Affairs,

Inducted into the Golden Key National Honor Society, 2000

Community Leadership Programs:

• Leadership Troy, 2016

• Graduate Academy for Community Leadership, offered by Edison State, 2009

• Leadership Piqua, 2007

Awards and Recognitions:

• Wright State University, Outstanding Alumni Award, from the Urban Affairs and Geography Program from the School of Public and International Affairs and the College of Liberal Arts, 2016

• Dayton Business Journal Top Forty under Forty, recognized as one of the top forty young professionals and community leaders in the Miami Valley, 2013

Please remember to vote on Tuesday, May 2.

Diane L. Miley

Troy