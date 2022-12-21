Charges filed against Tipp City officer

TIPP CITY — Officer Todd Daley, 33, with the Tipp City Police Department has been charged with misdemeanors of assault and sexual imposition.

The charges came as a result of an investigation of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and allege Daley of off-duty misconduct that occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 a.m. Aug. 28 in Monroe Township, according to a report obtained from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

A report was filed with the police department on Nov. 14 and the report and investigation were handed over to the sheriff’s office for matters of transparency and jurisdiction where the incident occurred. Daley was also placed on administrative leave on Nov. 14 pending the investigation of the allegations set against him.

As a result of the investigation done by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Daley has been charged with three first-degree misdemeanors for assault and a third-degree misdemeanor for sexual imposition for his alleged actions on Aug. 27 and 28.

“The Tipp City Police Department takes these allegations seriously. All department members are held to a very high standard of conduct on and off duty. Behavior resulting in criminal charges will not be tolerated. We are a service-oriented department and demand the highest level of integrity and character from all our employees. I take pride in transparency and community trust in all aspects of what we do, and the department members understand what is expected from them. The quality of service we provide to the community will not waver because of the high-level police professionals representing the department and the community. A crucial mistake by one department member is not indicative of all department members,” stated Chief of Police Gregory Adkins in written press release.

Adkins also noted that he is asking the community to be patient and withhold judgement until the case works through the legal system out of respect for both the victim and defendant.

According to the release from Adkins, the decision of the court will be heavily considered in the Tipp City Police Department’s internal investigation and disciplinary actions.

The arraignment for Daley is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. at the Miami County Courthouse.