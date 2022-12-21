News Green with envy? By Michael Ullery - December 21, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Brittany Kindell, lower left, looks on as RT Industries employee Allie Henry gets “slimed” during a Christmas gathering at the RT complex in Troy on Wednesday.Kindell had been the first slime recipient of the day. Brittany Kindell, lower left, looks on as RT Industries employee Allie Henry gets “slimed” during a Christmas gathering at the RT complex in Troy on Wednesday.Kindell had been the first slime recipient of the day.