Piqua man killed Sunday in Huber Heights crash

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police have identified a construction worker who was struck by a vehicle on state Route 4 in Huber Heights on Sunday as Gareth Haselton, 61, of Piqua.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the area of northbound state Route 4 and Chambersburg Road. Haselton was working for USI Cable when he was struck and killed by a car traveling in the left northbound lane of state Route 4.

“Haselton was wearing dark clothing and no reflective gear at the time of the crash,” a press release from the Huber Heights Police Department said.

“It’s unclear why Haselton was crossing the road at the time of the crash,” the release said, “but it appears there could have been some miscommunication between Ohio State Police (OSP) units, who were responsible for the traffic control at the construction detail, and the construction crews as to whether the northbound lane(s) were closed at the time.”

“There were multiple signs placed by construction crews leading up to the area of the crash notifying motorists of the roadwork ahead,” the press release said. “However, all northbound lanes of travel were open at the time of the crash.”

A single vehicle was involved in the crash, which caused northbound state Route 4 to be shut down for approximately three hours. The driver reported no injuries at the time of the crash.

“Just before impact, the driver attempted to brake and swerve to the left,” the press release said. “Haselton was struck in the roadway by the front right corner of the vehicle.”

The case is currently still under investigation by the Huber Heights Police.

“The case remains under investigation,” the press release said. “We are working with OSP to obtain statements, body and cruiser video from the troopers working the detail at the time of the crash and will use that information to aid in our investigation.”