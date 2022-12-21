Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-9:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-7:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to the 600 block of Ohio Avenue regarding a report of a disturbance/fight.

-2:12 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of Mumford Drive.

-1:51 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Heather Road.

-9:34 a.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

