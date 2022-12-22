Wednesday Basketball Roundup

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team led most of the second quarter and early in the third quarter.

But, Milton-Union used a 15-1 run to open a lead midway through the fourth quarter and held on for a 55-49 win over the Indians Tuesday night in non-conference action.

Milton-Union improved to 5-2 with the win and Newton dropped to 3-5 with the loss.

The game was tied a 13 after one quarter and Newton took a 24-20 halftime lead.

The Indians were still leading 30-27 late in the third quarter, when Cooper Brown hit a 3-pointer to tie the game.

After Harold Oburn hit a free throw to put Newton back on top, Milton-Union scored the final six points of the quarter to take a 36-31 lead.

Connor Yates had a basket and two free throws, sandwiched around a Blake Brumbaugh basket.

Milton scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to make it 42-31.

Ethan Lane hit two free throws, Cooper Brown had a basket and Blake Brumbaugh scored on a rebound of his own miss.

Oburn then had a 3-point play and followed it with a 3-pointer and Quinn Peters added a putback to get Newton within 42-39 with 3:50 to go.

But, that was as close as the Indians could get.

Brumbaugh had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bulldogs and Cooper Brown had 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and seven steals.

Yates had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Carson Brown scored five points.

Newton was led by Oburn and Peters with 17 points each, while Hudson Montgomery scored seven points.

GIRLS

Troy 38,

Stebbins 36

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team overcame a slow start for a MVL home win Wednesday.

The Trojans improved to 4-5 overall and 4-4 in the MVL.

Troy trailed 2-1 after one quarter, but took a 9-4 halftime lead.

Stebbins went in front 25-23 after three quarters, but Troy rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.

Amyannah Tucker had 20 points to lead the Trojans.

Kiyah Baker added eight points and Brynn Siler scored seven points.

Piqua 31,

Fairborn 30 OT

FAIRBORN— The Piqua girls basketball team won an OT thriller on the road in MVL action Wednesday night.

Piqua improved to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the MVL with the win.

D’Vaya Cooper scored Piqua’s two points in the extra period and that was enough for the win.

Audrey Bean had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Piqua trailed 4-3 after the first quarter, but took a 9-7 halftime lead.

Fairborn was in front 18-17 after three quarters and it was tied at 29 at the end of regulation.

Sidney 57,

Tippecanoe 31

TIPP CITY — A slow start doomed the Tippecanoe girls basketball team in a MVL home loss Wednesday.

The Red Devils dropped to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the MVL.

Tipp trailed 15-2, 40-8 and 50-20 at the quarter breaks.

