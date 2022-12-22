Covington wrestlers split tri-match on Senior Night

COVINGTON — The Covington wrestling team hosted Sidney and Springfield in a tri meet where they celebrated seniors Lane Jay, Tyler Basye, Aaron Jackson and Brian Morrison, and their parents.

Covington split their duals, defeating Springfield, 48-32, and dropping their dual to Sidney, 43-36.

Going 2-0 on the night for the Buccs were Andrew Basye (120, 1 pin), Michael Hagan (126, 1 pin), Jericho Quinter (132, 1 pin) and Chase Vanderhorst (138, 2 pins).

Finishing 1-0 were Aubrey Bishop (106), Brian Morrison (113), Lane Jay (132, 1 pin), Luke Brown (138, 1 pin), Colt Basye (144, 1 pin), Elijah Carnes (144, 1 pin), Carter Dupuis (150, 1 pin), Jack Blumenstock (157, 1 pin), Mason Epperson (157), Aaron Jackson (165) and Ashtin Gardner (215, 1 pin), while Aiden Collins (175) and Zeb Woodward-Roeth (215) both finished 1-1.