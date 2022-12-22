Reader comments on Tavern Building

To the editor:

I have read the report by Mike Ullery (sorry if it is misspelled) about the historic up for demolition and maybe the courts.

I have a suggestion for a compromise. Allow the owner to demolish the building, but when he rebuilds, he needs to rebuild the facade as the original version. This was the process achieved with success in Marysville, OH when a fire destroyed a building on Main St.. Marysville also allowed demolition of the movie theater (when the rear collapsed during renovation) with the caveat that the front had to resemble the original theater.

This would be a win for both parties. New and up to code, with a historic nod to the past and fitting the surrounding facades.

Thank you for allowing responses to articles.

Karen Kusey

Richwood