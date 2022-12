Jim Foster, longtime Barber and Hairdresser from Piqua, has as much fun woodcarving Old World Santas every year as he does cutting hair. Every year he carves these Old World Santas for all of his family, young and old, and friends. He has been carving these pieces and a lot of other woodcarvings for 22 years at his barber shop, The Matador, 211 E. Ash St., Piqua.