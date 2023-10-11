Chase ends in crash/injuries

First responders from multiple agencies work the scene of a crash at St. Rt. 48 and Sweet Potato Ridge Rd. in Clayton on Tuesday afternoon that left three people, including two children, injured.

WEST MILTON — Three people were injured following a chase that began in West Milton and ended in Clayton when their mini van crashed.

According to our news partners at WDTN, the chase began at 5:11 p.m. when a West Milton police officer observed a mini van driving erratically and over the speed limit.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled southbound on St. Rt. 48.

Union and Englewood police were notified as the pursuit made its way into Montgomery County.

As the van approached Clayton, the driver lost control, went off the right side of the road and crashed.

The driver of the van and two children were transported from the scene by medics, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash in under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We are working to learn additional details.