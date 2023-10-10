Monday Sports Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team got a 4-3 win over Milton-Union Monday in TRC action.

Luke Hamaker had two goals and one assist, Elliot Barnes and Ty Roher had one goal each and Jack Hamaker had two assists.

Kaden Bodey had 11 saves in goal.

Bethel 7,

Lehman Catholic 1

BRANDT — The Bethel boys soccer team got a home win in TRC action.

“It was Senior Night and we exploded with four goals in the second half,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “I was very proud of our seniors. Ethan Tallmadge, Gran Bean, Nate Lutz, Kon Stickle and Brady Reynolds finished last regular season game at Bethel with an exclamation point. Fun night for them and another good team win.”

Tallamadge had three goals and Bean had one goal and one assist.

Nick Falkenstein, Lutz and John Sebastian had one goal each.

David Kasimov had two assists and Evan Goodman, Logan Norris and Ethan Wishon had one assist each.

Bean and James Henry had one save each.

For Lehman, Colin Potts had 17 saves.

GIRLS

SOCCER

Troy 3,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy girls soccer team picked up a road win in MVL action Monday night.

Milton-Union 2,

Miami East 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team got a win in MVL action Monday night.

Ava Berberich and Autumn Brazie had one goal each.

Zyhir Bobbitt and Rachel Jacobs had one assist each.

Caley McCarroll had the shutout in goal.

Lehman Catholic 1,

Bethel 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team got a TRC win at home Monday night.

Emi Wray scored the goal off of a Eva Dexter assist.

Callie Giguere had 14 saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Covington 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Covington volleyball team got a 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 win in non-conference action Monday night.

Carlie Besecker had 11 kills and five digs and Addison Ventura had 11 kills and seven digs.

Dakohta Kenworthy had nine kills and three aces, Taylor Kirker had 30 assists, eight aces and nine digs and Jayda McClure had three aces and eight digs.

Nell Rogers had three aces and six digs and Kearsten Wiggins had 13 digs.

Ryleigh Dotson had five digs for Bradford.