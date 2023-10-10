Troy school bond information meeting set for Oct. 12

TROY — Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will host an informational meeting regarding the upcoming bond issue, that will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the Troy High School auditorium.

Due to state law, this will be an informational meeting only. No opinions regarding the bond issue will be given, according to information from Troy City Schools.

Those who cannot be there but wish to watch it, can view if being streamed live on YouTube by visiting the Troy High School WTHS page at www.youtube.com/@WTHSTroyHighSchoolBroadcasting

Anyone who wishes to submit a question in advance, is asked to please email their question to [email protected]

There will be a live Q&A in the auditorium.