Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-6:48 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Glasgow Drive.

-4:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Willow Point Court.

-3:34 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Glasgow Drive.

-2:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Court.

-12:37 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Drury Lane. Anthony C. Collins, 37, of Troy, was charged with unlawful restraint.

MONDAY

-8:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Crawford Street.

-7:29 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. Burk Obrien-Eichman, 41, of Tipp City, was charged with theft.

-4:49 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Skylark Drive.

-3:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Dollar Tree on West Main Street.

-2:58 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Crawford Street.

-1:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Frank Street.

-12:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Drury Lane.

-12:37 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

SUNDAY

-2:25 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of West Market Street.

-8:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Circle K on West Main Street. Craig A. Anders, 53, of Troy, was charged with theft.

SATURDAY

-9:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-8:19 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 400 block of South Clay Street. Amy L. Swabb, 38, of Troy, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

-7:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 bock of West Race Street.

-6:57 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 800 block of McKaig Avenue.

-5:23 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:57 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-2:56p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Glenwood Drive.

-2:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Sherwood Clean on Foss Way.

-7:57 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Branford Road. A vehicle was taken sometime overnight.

-6:52 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 900 block of North Dorset Road.

-4:16 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.