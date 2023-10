Troy Christian High School has announced is 2023 homecoming court, which includes Addilynn Buschur, left to right, Austen Taylor, Karis Miller, Harley Strayer, Emmy Swartz, Marek Bollinger, Annie Twiss, Parker Penrod, Jillian Gerig, Vaughn King, Kathleen Johnson and Paul McDonald. The homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8:30 10:30 p.m. at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

Courtesy photo | Troy Christian Schools