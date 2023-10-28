Cherry Street Bottle Shop opens in downtown Troy

Troy Mayor Robin Oda, left, and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Team Vice-Chairman Chuck Fox, right, congratulate Cherry Street Bottle Shop owners Sara Studebaker, center left, and Carly Witmer, center right, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce of Friday, Oct. 27. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today The Cherry Street Bottle Shop features a full line of beer, wine and in-house bottled cocktails. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Adam Studebaker, left, Sara Studebaker, center left, Carly Witmer, right, and Ryan Goodin, center right, prepare to cut the ribbon at the Cherry Street Bottle Shop during a ceremony hosted by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Oct. 27. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

TROY — Members of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and Troy Mayor Robin Oda celebrated the long-awaited opening of the Cherry Street Bottle Shop on Friday, Oct. 27, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Congratulations,” Oda said. “It’s been a long time coming. This has been such a process; we’ve watched for a long time as you renovated this space.”

“The space is amazing,” Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathi Roetter said. “This is such an asset to downtown Troy.”

Located at 12 North Cherry Street in the Masonic Temple building, the Cherry Street Bottle Shop offers beer, wine and in-house bottled cocktails. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The shop is owned by long-time friends Sara Studebaker and Carly Witmer, who also own Craft Event Bar.

“Craft Event Bar started in 2015, so this has been eight years in the making,” Witmer said. “It took us about a year and a half to get a liquor permit. We finally got that, and now we’re ready to open.”

“We are featuring beers, wines and our in-house bottled cocktails,” she said. “We’ve been batching cocktails for large events since 2015, and we’ve now been able to bring them in here and sell them individually ready to drink.”

More information can be found online through Instagram or at www.cherrystreetbottleshop.com or www.crafteventbar.com.