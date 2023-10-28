Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-6:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Lindsey Street.

-10:24 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Main street. A power washer was reported missing.

-9:41 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Greenbriar Court. A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle overnight.

-7:26 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Greenbriar Court. A vehicle was gone through overnight.

-6:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Lambert Drive. A vehicle was reported stolen overnight.

-5:49 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Westview Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-9:03 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of Cleveland Street.

-7:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the block of Manning Street.

-10:25 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

-9:43 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1600 block of South Main Street.

-8:49 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Safe Haven on North Wayne Street. Halloween decorations were reported stolen.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.