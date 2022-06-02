Children’s book author Bill Schroeder to visit local libraries

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY – Children’s book author Bill Schroeder will visit local libraries in Miami County as part of Miami County Park District’s Summer Nature Quest program. Schroeder will be reading his book “Smallmouth Sonny of Bass Island Bar” as part of the new storybook trail. The book was published by the Little Miami Conservancy District and features wildlife that can be found along the Little Miami River which extends from Clifton to the Ohio River.

The book is a charming tale of Sonny the smallmouth bass who finds himself far away from his home. The book introduces readers to the many friends that help Sonny on his journey back home. “This book does a great job teaching kids about the wildlife that can be found in and near a river,” said park district naturalist Marj Gaskell. “We are honored to have Mr. Schroeder read his book to the kids. It is a great way to start off the summer!”

In addition to the live reading, families will have the opportunity to explore the mobile pond and create a water picture to take home using the pond water.

Dates, times and locations for Schroeder’s readings:

• Tuesday, June 7, 11 a.m. at Bradford Public Library, 138 E. Main St., Bradford

• Tuesday, June 7, 2 p.m., (Covington Public Library) to be held at Covington Community Park, 140 W. Broadway St., Covington

• Wednesday, June 8, 10:30 a.m. at West Milton Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton

• Wednesday, June 8, 2 p.m. at Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua

• Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., (Tipp City Public Library) to be held at Tipp City Park, 312 Park Ave., Tipp City