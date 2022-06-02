Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Instant Digital Card enables residents to read popular ebooks and audiobooks for free

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County residents can now instantly sign up for a Troy-Miami County Public Library digital card and begin borrowing popular ebooks and audiobooks in just 30 seconds using only their cell phone number. To sign up for this Instant Digital Card, members of the community can visit www.tmcpl.org/digital-library/ebooks-and-audiobooks or download Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive.

By entering their cell phone number via the library’s website or Libby, a secure verification service connects the user’s name and phone number to a physical address. If that address is within library’s service region, users can instantly begin borrowing thousands of ebooks and audiobooks for free from the library’s digital collection. Patrons interested in borrowing physical books may visit a nearby branch to sign up for a full card.

Libby provides an easy way to access ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines altogether on one app. These tailored collections offer ebooks and audiobooks including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.

Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment of the publishing industry with the convenience of listening on the go and Troy-Miami County Public Library has an impressive collection. In addition, they also offer top-selling magazines that are available with no wait lists or holds.

This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle” [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

Digital library cards that provide access to the library’s other digital content can be found at https://www.tmcpl.org/borrow/library-cards/ecards. These cards are not instant, but provide access to the library’s other digital collections, including Hoopla and Kanopy, as well as research databases.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org