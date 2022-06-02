Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

May 29

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 4400 block of East State Route 55 in Casstown in reference to a suspicious complaint at 10:23 p.m. The reporting advised they observed three suspicious individuals who appeared to be juveniles on their neighbor’s property.

UNRULY: A deputy responded to Miami East High School on a report of an unruly juvenile. A vape was confiscated from a juvenile. A deputy also tested the vape for THC, and it came back positive for THC. The juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco and drug abuse for using the vape with THC in it.

May 30

DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township for a disturbance complaint at 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, a male and female took off on foot from deputies. The male was located and was found to have an out of state warrant and was taken into custody. The female was located and was found to have an out of county warrant and was taken into custody. The reporting party refused to press charges for this incident and wanted the female in question warned for trespassing.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy initiated a suspicious in nature call on the 3000 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road in Tipp City at 5:19 a.m. The deputy observed a black book bag sitting on the pavement on the west side of the listed building. As the deputy approached the area, a male jumped from the bushes, running on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued. The male was given several commands to stop. The male was apprehended approximately 50 yards to east, in the front yard of a residence on the 3000 block of Tipp Cowlesville Rd. The male was found to have an active warrant out of Pennsylvania for failure to appear on an OVI. The warrant was confirmed and the male was booked in to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The male was also in possession of a crystal-like substance and four white pills. The suspected drugs will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for further testing.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to the 11000 block of West State Route 185 in Newberry Township for an accident with injuries reported at 8 a.m. After further investigation, an adult female was transported to Kettering Hospital in Troy, and an adult male was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An unknown vehicle struck a mailbox on the 900 block of Barnhart Road in Concord Township while the resident was out of town.

ASSAULT: Deputies responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to an assault complaint. A female inmate was charged with assault.

ACCIDENT: Dispatched to a hit skip traffic accident in reference to the complainant’s truck getting hit and the suspect vehicle not stopping in the area of Myers Road and West State Route 41 in Newton Township. The suspect vehicle was described to be a dark colored truck, possibly an early 2000s Diesel Chevrolet Silverado. Area was checked, and suspect vehicle was not located.

May 31

CITIZEN ASSIST: A deputy responded to the 5300 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township at 9:21 a.m. in reference to a neighbor complaint. The reporting party advised his garden was being damaged by chemicals sprayed by a farmer whose field runs into the the rear of his property. This case is closed.

ESCAPE: A deputy responded to Upper Valley Medical Center in reference to a female patient who left against medical advice who had been furloughed from the jail. The female was not located and a charge of escape has been filed and a warrant has been requested.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Columbia Street in Bradford in reference to a garage fire at 7:24 p.m. A report was taken. This case is closed.

DISORDERLY: A deputy was dispatched to the area of West Ziegler Road and North State Route 66 in Washington Township for a disorderly complaint at 7:33 p.m. After investigation, it was found that a female jumped out of a moving vehicle and was transported to UVMC. Case closed.

ASSAULT: Dispatched to an assault at the Miami County Jail in reference to an inmate physically assaulting another inmate. The primary aggressor was determined and charged accordingly.

June 1

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township at 12:26 a.m. in reference to an attempted breaking and entering complaint. An unknown male was observed through video footage walking into the barn, looking at an item, and then leaving. There was nothing stolen from the property. This case is inactive.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to a fraud complaint in Newton Township. The reporting party advised an unknown subject had attempted to open a Chase savings and checking account in their name. They requested the incident be documented in case of future occurrences.

CIVIL: A deputy responded to Trade Square in Troy to serve a civil paper. A firearm and CCW permit were seized per the protection order.

INFORMATION REPORT: A deputy responded to the 1000 block of Peters Road in Concord Township in reference to a drug offense. The complainant advised she believed someone had put a container of weed in her dogs’ kennel. Documentation of the incident was requested.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Deputy dispatched to the 6000 block of McMaken Road in Newberry Township for a criminal damaging complaint at 5:13 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of East Ginghamsburg Road and Tipp Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township at 6:35 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 5900 block of South State Route 202 in Bethel Township at 9:05 p.m.