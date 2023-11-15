Choice One Engineering awards scholarship

Heuker Coverstone

SIDNEY — Civil engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm Choice One Engineering has awarded the 2023 Tom Coverstone Memorial Scholarship for a civil engineering or surveying college student to Aaron Heuker of Troy.

To memorialize professional surveyor and Sidney native Tom Coverstone and his Choice One legacy, the company offers a $5,000 scholarship and a one-semester co-op/internship opportunity to a college student who exhibits the qualities expressed by Coverstone. The scholarship was established in 2020 after Coverstone’s passing in late 2019.

A fourth-year University of Cincinnati student studying civil engineering, Heuker expressed his admiration for the legacy that Coverstone created. As part of his scholarship application, Heuker related his belief in facing adversity with a positive attitude and smile, the importance of taking time to teach others, and his priority of finding joy in life; all of these attributes were characteristics of Coverstone.

Choice One was founded in 1994, and Coverstone was an original founder and a driving force of Choice One’s early and continued success. Coverstone was always willing to share his time and talent with the Choice One team, was willing to teach others and pass on his knowledge and experience, and was eager to support those around him, from coworkers to clients. An avid auto racing fan, Coverstone spent his time both in the office and out of the office appreciating the joys of life including friends, family, and experiences. Coverstone was a strong, positive influence on his peers and greatly enhanced the positive company culture of Choice One. Indeed, Coverstone was well-known both inside and outside of Choice One for his broad smile and his positive attitude in any situation. From day one, Coverstone put others first.

Choice One President Matt Hoying commented on the scholarship and how the company hopes to inspire civil engineers and surveyors with the qualities that Coverstone displayed. “Without Tom, Choice One wouldn’t exist as it does today. We hope to continue the wonderful legacy he helped to begin by finding more outstanding engineers and surveyors who are excited to further the profession and their community. We believe that Aaron will be a great fit for Choice One and that he will exhibit many of the qualities embodied by Tom.”

The first Tom Coverstone Memorial Scholarship recipient in 2020, Daniel Foos of Fremont, has since joined Choice One as a full-time employee, while 2022 scholarship recipient and Greenville native Tyler Beyke will join Choice One full-time in May 2024. Hoying continued, “Not only are we able to help young engineers and surveyors grow with this opportunity, but we hope to be able to give them a potential place to start and grow their career as well.”

Candidate requirements for eligibility include the following: must be attending a two- or four-year university/college in a surveying, geomatics, or civil engineering field; must be entering second, third, fourth, or fifth year of college studies; and must be willing to commit to co-op/internship employment at Choice One Engineering for one semester.

Scholarship applications will again be accepted in 2024 for the award. More information can be found at www.choiceoneengineering.com/tlcscholarship.