Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Nov. 5-11

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to eight emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

In four of the eight responses, six patients were transported to the hospital. There were nine total patient encounters for the week. Spirit EMS transported three patients from the scene of an injury crash. Lockington firefighters and troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol assisted at that scene. There was one call in which an ambulance was requested and prior to arriving on scene. In three cases, refusals were obtained after the patients were evaluated by on scene EMS personnel. Russia Fire and Shelby County deputies assisted at one scene.

Of the six patients transported last week, two were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney and four to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.